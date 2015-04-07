April 7 Arrow Central Europe Holding Munich GmbH:

* Offer for Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb von Elektronischen Systemen currently below the acceptance treshold; offer expires today

* Currently has shares committed by way of acceptances to voluntary tender offer and through agreements with shareholders of Data Modul AG amounting to 49.11 pct of its share capital

* Tender offer will not be completed if less than 50 pct of Data Modul AG's shares are committed to Arrow CEHM at end of acceptance period on April 7