BRIEF-Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
April 7 Hybrigenics SA :
* Raises total of 9 million euros ($10 million) in capital increase
* 6.5 million euros raised in a public offer
* 2.5 million euros raised in reserved capital increase
* Price per share fixed at 1.41 euros Source text: bit.ly/1E09DnG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Planned Parenthood, the U.S. medical services provider that could lose federal funding under the Republican-controlled House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul bill, said it would hold dozens of demonstrations outside the local offices of members of Congress across the country on Friday and Saturday.