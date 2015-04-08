BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :
* FY net profit 153.6 million Swiss francs ($159.45 million), 21.5 percent up
* FY gross written premiums 1.207 billion Swiss francs, 13.4 percent down
* FY non-life combined ratio 89.2 percent versus 92.4 percent year ago
* Dividend per A share 0.20 Swiss francs ; dividend per B share 12.00 Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1aIIDO4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.