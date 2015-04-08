BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Cybergun SA :
* Sees gain of 4 million euros ($4.3 million) in EBITDA in 2015/2016
* Transferred activity of Tech Group subsidiary to Hong Kong unit, allowing it to cut staff
* Froze activity of B4S
Source text: bit.ly/1O6z9u7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.