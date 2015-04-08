April 8 Tigenix NV :
* USPTO issues key US patent to Tigenix for the use of
adipose-derived stromal cells in the treatment of fistulas
* Expects to complete process of manufacturing technology
transfer to its US-based contract manufacturing organisation
(CMO), Lonza, in first half of 2016
* Phase III trial in US, if successful, together with
positive data from European Phase III trial, would enable
company to file a biologics license application (BLA) with FDA
