April 8 Tigenix NV :

* USPTO issues key US patent to Tigenix for the use of adipose-derived stromal cells in the treatment of fistulas

* Expects to complete process of manufacturing technology transfer to its US-based contract manufacturing organisation (CMO), Lonza, in first half of 2016

* Phase III trial in US, if successful, together with positive data from European Phase III trial, would enable company to file a biologics license application (BLA) with FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)