BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 BV Holding AG :
* Q1 profit 17.5 million Swiss francs ($18.14 million), driven by sale of stake in Lonstroff Holding AG
* At end of March 2015, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 24.9 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1CmeSZc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9649 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.