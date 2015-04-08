BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Eurogerm SA :
* FY revenue of 77.9 million euros ($84.4 million) versus 66.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share of 3.9 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 8.6 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euros per share
* In March acquired 100 percent of Processus Alimentos Industria e Comercio LTDA EPP in Brazil
Source text: bit.ly/1aIT2JH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.