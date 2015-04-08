BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Issue (subject to certain conditions) of new ORNANE convertible bonds due Jan. 1, 2022
* New ORNANES for a nominal amount of approximately 500 million euros ($542 million)
* New ORNANES will not bear interest
* New ORNANES will be redeemed at 100 pct of par value on Jan. 1, 2022
* New ORNANES are offered today through a private placement, and will be followed by a public offer in France from April 9 to April 13
* Concurrently to new ORNANES placement, Unibail-Rodamco launches today repurchase of 2012 ORNANES
* Proposes a potential euro-denominated 10-year green bond due March 2025, and a euro-denominated 15-year bond due April 2030
* Cash tender offer targeting nine series of senior notes for a maximum nominal amount of 1.5 billion euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.