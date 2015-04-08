BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
April 8 Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG :
* Wins du partner award and signs further contract with a value of about 1.6 million euros ($1.73 million)
* Says purchase order, delivery and installation of 30 solar-hybrid solutions planned for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.