BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 5.04 billion roubles versus 5.7 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 624 million roubles versus 354.3 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1c71Nhd
Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.