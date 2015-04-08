BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
April 8 Tamedia AG :
* Heinz M. Schwyter is leaving the management board of homegate.ch at his own request and switching to the board of directors at the beginning of July 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1GnPcTr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.