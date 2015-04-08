April 8 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA :

* Announces exchange offer in respect of bond "144,900,000 4.335 per cent. Notes due May 7 2017"

* Announces exchange offer in respect of bond "150,000,000 3.875 per cent. Notes due Jan. 7 2019"

* Bonds can be exchanged for new senior bond with annual fixed rate coupon of 2.65 percent due to 2022