April 8 Cadiz Holdings Ltd

* Brian Wootton has resigned as executive director with effect from 8 April 2015

* Roberto Gonsalves has been appointed to board with effect from 8 April 2015 as an executive director.

* Brian Wootton, interim CEO of Cadiz Asset Management, will remain in position until at least end of June 2015