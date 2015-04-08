BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Cadiz Holdings Ltd
* Brian Wootton has resigned as executive director with effect from 8 April 2015
* Roberto Gonsalves has been appointed to board with effect from 8 April 2015 as an executive director.
* Brian Wootton, interim CEO of Cadiz Asset Management, will remain in position until at least end of June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.