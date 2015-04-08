BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
April 8 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Wins deal in Guyana together with Telespazio France, French subsidiary of Telespazio, company belonging to Finmeccanica /Thales groups
* Says contract is awarded by Guyana digitalization public entity SPLANG (Société Publique Locale pour l'Aménagement Numérique de la Guyane) and concerns provision of broadband internet and mobile telecommunication services
* Services to be provided through band C capacity on Eutelsat 3B satellite
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.