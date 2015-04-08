BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Euronext:
* FNG Group to issue 300,000 new shares in capital increase resulting from asset contribution
* FNG Group to issue 200,000 new shares in capital increase resulting from private placement
* Reference price for both capital increases is 25 euros ($27)
* FNG Group new shares to be listed on Free Market as of April 10
* FNG Group new number of shares after capital increases: 6,048,151 shares Further company coverage: [FNGO.BR ] ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.