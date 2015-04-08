BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
April 8 Basware Oyj :
* Basware acquires UK's e-procurement solution provider for the public sector Procserve
* Says acquisition price is about 25.9 million euros ($28.04 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.