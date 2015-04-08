BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Intermediate Capital Group Plc :
* Intermediate Capital Group Plc announces 2.5 billion euros fundraising to date for ICG Europe Fund VI
* This includes contribution from ICG's balance sheet of 500 million euros along with 2 billion euros of third party subscriptions
* Further closes are anticipated in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.