BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
April 8 Nedsense Enterprises NV :
* Plans launch of Rooomy platform in April
* Large shareholders invest additional 800,000 euros ($866,800) in company
* Nantahala and Bertoia, two existing shareholders in company, have agreed to invest additional capital in company
* Investment will be structured as subordinate bond that pays no interest, is due in June 2020, and is convertible to equity at price of 0.16 euros
* Has accelerated repayment of its existing debt financing providers
* Reached agreement with Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO) on a repayment of 0.9 million euros on innovation credit granted by Dutch government
* Revenue, excluding nedgraphics, for full year 2014 equals 479,000 euros, a decrease of 343,000 euros versus 2013
* Preliminary 2014 operating result of approximately -2.7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1IqYxdX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.