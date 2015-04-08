April 8 Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* Plans launch of Rooomy platform in April

* Large shareholders invest additional 800,000 euros ($866,800) in company

* Nantahala and Bertoia, two existing shareholders in company, have agreed to invest additional capital in company

* Investment will be structured as subordinate bond that pays no interest, is due in June 2020, and is convertible to equity at price of 0.16 euros

* Has accelerated repayment of its existing debt financing providers

* Reached agreement with Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO) on a repayment of 0.9 million euros on innovation credit granted by Dutch government

* Revenue, excluding nedgraphics, for full year 2014 equals 479,000 euros, a decrease of 343,000 euros versus 2013

* Preliminary 2014 operating result of approximately -2.7 million euros