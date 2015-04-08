BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
April 8 Elisa Oyj :
* Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved Elisa's Anvia acquisition
* Says Elisa's ownership in Anvia is 26.8 percent and Elisa is biggest shareholder in Anvia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.