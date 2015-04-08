BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Millet Innovation SA :
* FY net revenue 20.3 million euros ($22.1 million) versus 18.8 million euros a year ago
* FY profit of 2.5 million euros, up 5.1 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1CmuiNe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.