April 8 Artnews SA :

* Next Media Group Limited reduces its stake in the company to 0.01 percent from 9.16 percent via a sale of 2,259,900 shares

* Elgurov Estate Limited reduces stake in company to 0.14 percent from 8.81 percent via a sale of 2,140,100 shares

* Universal Investments Sub fundusz Redline Capital Find, FCP-FIS, managed by Redline Capital Management SA, increases stake in Artnews SA to 36.06 percent from 18.23 percent via a purchase of 4.4 mln shares Source text for Eikon: and and

