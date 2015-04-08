BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Artnews SA :
* Next Media Group Limited reduces its stake in the company to 0.01 percent from 9.16 percent via a sale of 2,259,900 shares
* Elgurov Estate Limited reduces stake in company to 0.14 percent from 8.81 percent via a sale of 2,140,100 shares
* Universal Investments Sub fundusz Redline Capital Find, FCP-FIS, managed by Redline Capital Management SA, increases stake in Artnews SA to 36.06 percent from 18.23 percent via a purchase of 4.4 mln shares Source text for Eikon: and and
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.