April 8 SMT SA :
* Plans to develop its unit, iAlbatros SA, and focus on providing technologies branded iAlbatros
* Plans to merge SMT SA with iAlbatros SA and change name to iAlbatros SA
* Plans to restructure its capital group through consolidation and sales of some units
* Plans to increase its stake in iAlbatros to 100 percent from 61.16 pct, by the end of Q3
* Sees revenue of iAlbatros growing from 111.3 million zlotys ($30.1 million) in 2015 to 695.1 million zlotys in 2019
* Sees net profit of iAlbatros growing from 1.8 million zlotys in 2015 to 28 million zlotys in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7022 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.