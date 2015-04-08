BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Zeder Investments Ltd :
* Capespan board of directors has received a firm intention from Zeder to make an offer to acquire all ordinary shares in Capespan not already held by Zeder
* Zeder has no intention to list Capespan in short to medium term
* Acquisition of 81 833 465 Capespan shares not already held by Zeder or Capespan's management for a consideration of 69 558 445 Zeder shares
* Capespan shareholders will receive scheme consideration of 85 Zeder shares for every 100 shares disposed of in terms of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.