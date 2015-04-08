BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 VDI Group SA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 56.0 million euros ($60.56 million), up 5.6 percent
* Full year consolidated net income is 0.4 million euros versus 1.5 million euros a year ago
* To propose full year 2014 dividend of 0.3 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1FlDG5i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.