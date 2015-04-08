BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Turenne Investissement SCA :
* Reports full year net income of 5.92 million euros ($6.40 million) versus loss of 2.97 million euros a year ago
* Proposes full year dividend of 0.24 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9243 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.