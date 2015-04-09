BRIEF-HCA Holdings CEO says actively engaged in discussions with policymakers in Washington about health care reform
April 9 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Receives FDA fast track designation for Raxone/Catena (idebenone) for thetreatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 2 Major automakers on Tuesday posted declines in U.S. new vehicle sales for April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle that lifted the American auto industry to record sales last year is losing steam, sending carmaker stocks down.