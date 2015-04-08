BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
April 8 Euronext:
* 768,108 new ordinary shares issued by Reworld Media to be listed on Alternext Paris as of April 10
* Reference share price is 1.85 euro ($2) per share
* Reason for capital increase is issue reserved of dedicated person Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.