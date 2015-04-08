BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Klepierre :
* Announces that it successfully issued a 8-year, 750 million euro ($811.28 million) bond maturing April 17, 2023
* The bond was priced at a 65 bps margin above the swap rate which translates into a coupon of 1.0 percent
* Also launched a tender offer for cash on a 500 million euro bond issued by Corio N.V. Maturing in January 2018
* The tender offer period is expected to end on April 16, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1a5Ndow
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.