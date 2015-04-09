BRIEF-Eos Imaging announces new installation of EOS platform in France
* New installation of EOS platform in France Source text: http://bit.ly/2pC0Rt7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 9 Ion Beam Applications Sa
* IBA and Toshiba sign strategic partnership in particle therapy
* Collaboration signed to enhance access to proton therapy and carbon therapy worldwide
* IBA to become Toshiba's carbon therapy agent outside Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* New installation of EOS platform in France Source text: http://bit.ly/2pC0Rt7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pharmacy gross margins up 35 bps (Adds details from conference call, share move)