April 9 Netgem SA :

* Q1 2015 revenue 18.9 million euros ($20.4 million) versus 19.3 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 2.3 million euros versus profit of 9.3 million euros a year ago

* Will propose to maintain the annual dividend at 0.15 euros per share

