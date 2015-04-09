BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
April 9 (Reuters) -
* Infinera makes recommended offer for Transmode
* Infinera says offer consists of cash and shares valuing Transmode at 109 sek/share
* Infinera says total value of bid about 3 billion SEK
* Transmode board of directors recommends shareholders to accept the offer Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago