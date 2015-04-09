BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
April 9 Transmode Ab
* Transmode : transmode announces preliminary results for the first quarter 2015
* Transmode's preliminary revenues for the first quarter 2015 will be in the range of SEK 285-290 m (SEK 231.3 m)
* Preliminary operating profit for the first quarter 2015 is expected to be in the range of SEK 46-51 m (SEK 21.5 m)
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago