BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
April 9 Royal Imtech Nv
* Imtech Marine gets a 3-year extension contract from spliethoff group for supply of a broad-ranging ship to shore communications service Source text: (bit.ly/1E9xQI4) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago