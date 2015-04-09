BRIEF-Italy car sales fall 4.6 pct in April
* down 4.62 percent in April to 160,359 vehicles - transport ministry
April 9 Goldwyn Capital SA :
* Reports Q1 net profit at 1.4 million zlotys ($374,442)
* Forecasted FY 2015 net profit of 1.3 mln zlotys in financial guidance published on March 11

($1 = 3.7389 zlotys)
* Subaru Of America Inc reported 52,368 vehicle sales for April 2017, a 4 percent increase over April 2016