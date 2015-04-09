April 9 Goldwyn Capital SA :

* Reports Q1 net profit at 1.4 million zlotys ($374,442)

* Forecasted FY 2015 net profit of 1.3 mln zlotys in financial guidance published on March 11 Source text for Eikon:

See more on financial guidance from March 11:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7389 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)