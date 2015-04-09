April 9 Ayco Grupo Inmobiliario SA :

* Says to propose share capital increase by compensation of credits increasing capital by 10 million euros ($10.8 million) via issuance of 3.3 million new shares at nominal value of 3.01 euros per share

* Says to propose reduction of nominal value of 7.8 million shares from 3.01 euro to 0.03 euro to compensate losses

* Says to propose share capital increase by 3 million euros through issuance of 100 million new shares at nominal value of 0.03 euro per share

