BRIEF-D'Ieteren explores option to bring in minority partner in Belron unit
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
April 9 Komputronik SA :
* Q4 2014/2015 unconsolidated, preliminary revenue 580 million zlotys ($155 million), up 29.4 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7432 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
* Q1 net loss of 175,238 lira versus loss of 32,519 lira year ago