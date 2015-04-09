April 9 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Says has purchased a warehousing and exhibition hall with office premises in Cologne, Marconistrasse 4-8, for 3.3 million euros ($3.55 million) with effect as of March 31, 2015

* Says property's seller is a subsidiary of Fair Value Reit-AG, in which Fair Value holds 80 pct interest