April 9 Cranswick Plc

* Group finished year with a strong final quarter.

* Q4 underlying volumes were 4 percent ahead of corresponding quarter a year ago

* Expects to report a trading performance for year ended 31 March 2015 in line with its expectations.

* Total sales in final quarter were 4 percent higher and 1 percent higher for full financial year