BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
April 9 Clavister Holding AB :
* Announced a deployment with CNB (Coöperatieve Nederlandse Bloembollencentrale), Dutch organisation
* The products, which deliver up to 6Gbps of firewalling, will be used to protect sensitive data and provide a robust layer of security to CNB's customer portal
* The deal was made through Clavister's Dutch value added distributor BlackIP, which recently launched of a new security-as-a-service (SECaaS) firewall service for its channel partners in the Netherlands
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago