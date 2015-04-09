YOUR MONEY-Is pet insurance worth it?
NEW YORK, May 2 When my 8-month old puppy nabbed a chicken thigh bone off a plate and swallowed it whole, I was worried about many things, but the veterinarian bill was not one of them.
April 9 NattoPharma ASA :
* Has on April 8 decided to increase share capital by up to 10,714,286 Norwegian crowns ($1.33 million) via issue of up to 3,571,429 new shares prior to listing on NASDAQ First North
* Share capital increase will be carried out via two offerings - rights issue of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns and offering directed to general public in Sweden of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns
* Subscription price is set at 14 crowns in both offerings
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0697 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 2 When my 8-month old puppy nabbed a chicken thigh bone off a plate and swallowed it whole, I was worried about many things, but the veterinarian bill was not one of them.
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated risk adjustment payments based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.