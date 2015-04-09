April 9 NattoPharma ASA :

* Has on April 8 decided to increase share capital by up to 10,714,286 Norwegian crowns ($1.33 million) via issue of up to 3,571,429 new shares prior to listing on NASDAQ First North

* Share capital increase will be carried out via two offerings - rights issue of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns and offering directed to general public in Sweden of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns

* Subscription price is set at 14 crowns in both offerings

