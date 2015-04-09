BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
April 9 Napatech A/S :
* Announces invoiced sales in Q1 2015 of $6.5 million compared to $8.9 million in Q1 2014
* Says it should be noted that in Q1 2015, $2.2 million were hedged at a rate of 6.58 Danish crowns
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago