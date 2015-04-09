April 9 Napatech A/S :

* Announces invoiced sales in Q1 2015 of $6.5 million compared to $8.9 million in Q1 2014

* Says it should be noted that in Q1 2015, $2.2 million were hedged at a rate of 6.58 Danish crowns

