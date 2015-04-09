BRIEF-Italy car sales fall 4.6 pct in April
* down 4.62 percent in April to 160,359 vehicles - transport ministry
April 9 Mondo TV SpA :
* Signs new agreement with Russian distributor of audiovisual contents Total Content LLC for the Free-TV exploitation of animated series belonging to the classic library of Mondo TV
* Non-exclusive license will have a one year duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Subaru Of America Inc reported 52,368 vehicle sales for April 2017, a 4 percent increase over April 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2pU0Bc1 Further company coverage: