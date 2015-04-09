BRIEF-New Value sells 24.5% of share capital in Idiag AG to a private investor
* Today sold all its shares and loans in Idiag AG to a private investor
April 9 Letus Capital SA :
* Chairman of the management board Adam Guz sells 385,000 of company's shares for 0.25 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7375 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 2 Hours after a deadline to negotiate a debt restructuring passed without a deal, Puerto Rico faced a smattering of lawsuits from financial stakeholders that could ultimately push it into bankruptcy.