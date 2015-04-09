BRIEF-D'Ieteren explores option to bring in minority partner in Belron unit
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
April 9 Apetit Oyj :
* Apetit Plc to buy back Taimen Oy's holding in Apetit Kala Oy
* Says deal will be carried out in form of a change in holdings, without any cash compensation
* Says under agreement, Taimen's 30 per cent holding in Apetit Kala will be terminated and Apetit Kala's 30 per cent holding in Taimen will be reduced to about 23.7 per cent
* Says ownership arrangement is planned for implementation during spring 2015
* Q1 net loss of 175,238 lira versus loss of 32,519 lira year ago