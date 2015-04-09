BRIEF-Reysas REIT Q1 net result turns to loss of 13.2 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 13.2 million lira ($3.74 million) versus profit of 9.5 million lira year ago
April 9 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* On 8 April 2015, HSBC Holdings Plc was informed that it has been placed under formal criminal investigation by French Magistrates
* Investigation in connection with conduct of HSBC's swiss private bank in 2006 and 2007 for alleged tax-related offenses
* A eur 1 billion bail was imposed
* Believes French Magistrates' decision is without legal basis and bail is unwarranted and excessive
* Intends to appeal and will defend itself vigorously in any future proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 net loss of 13.2 million lira ($3.74 million) versus profit of 9.5 million lira year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Plc's (Old Mutual, Issuer Default Rating BBB/Stable) GBP5 billion debt programme a 'BBB-' rating for senior debt and a 'BB' rating for Tier 2 subordinated debt. The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specifi