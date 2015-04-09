April 9 Hsbc Holdings Plc

* On 8 April 2015, HSBC Holdings Plc was informed that it has been placed under formal criminal investigation by French Magistrates

* Investigation in connection with conduct of HSBC's swiss private bank in 2006 and 2007 for alleged tax-related offenses

* A eur 1 billion bail was imposed

* Believes French Magistrates' decision is without legal basis and bail is unwarranted and excessive

* Intends to appeal and will defend itself vigorously in any future proceedings