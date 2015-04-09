April 9 Tatfondbank :

* Decides to issue additional BO-07 series bonds for 1 billion roubles ($19.21 million) with maturity date on Feb. 5, 2016

* Says coupon for additional issue of BO-07 series bonds has been set at 17 pct per annum

* BK REGION LLC is an organizer of the placement Source text: bit.ly/1IvJ5gx

($1 = 52.0575 roubles)