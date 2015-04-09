BRIEF-Ufuk Yatirim Q1 net profit drops to 1.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 1.1 million lira ($311,915.16) versus 1.7 million lira year ago
April 9 Adomos SA :
* Reports full year net income of 253,000 euros ($269,749) versus 113,000 euros a year ago
