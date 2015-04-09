BRIEF-Ufuk Yatirim Q1 net profit drops to 1.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 1.1 million lira ($311,915.16) versus 1.7 million lira year ago
April 9 Compagnie Lebon SA :
* FY net income group share up 38 percent
* Proposes dividend of 3.80 euros per share
* FY net income group share 12.0 million euros ($12.8 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 expected to be also in line with target of doubling value (NAV + dividends) in 10 years
* Net Asset Value per share at end of 2014 up by 5.7 percent to 214.1 euros
