April 10 Corbion NV :

* Acquires lactic acid business from Archer Daniels Midland

* Transaction includes sales and delivery of lactic acid, sodium lactate, and potassium lactate products

* No production facilities or personnel will be acquired

* Corbion has acquired lactic acid business for undisclosed amount to be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)