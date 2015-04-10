April 10 Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2015 and dividend declaration

* Headline earnings per share decreased by 3% to 65,69 cents from 67,77 cents

* Net betting income from fixed odds overall grew strongly by 39% to r75 million.

* Group's total net betting income grew by 13% to r423 million.

* Net asset value per share increased to 595,91 cents.